2013 Toyota RAV4
LE ( TRÈS PROPRE - 4 CYLINDRES )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
189,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV7DW013005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3206006-WE
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Rav4 4 CYLIDNRES LE
Automatique
189 000 KM
TRÈS PROPRE
8 PNEUS INCLUS ( PNEUS D'ÉTÉS NEUFS )
1 PROPRIÉTAIRE
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARFAX CARPROOF
Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
Même modèle qu'un 2014 ou 2015 2016
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2013-id10512473.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
