Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Toyota Rav4 4 CYLIDNRES LE Automatique 189 000 KM TRÈS PROPRE 8 PNEUS INCLUS ( PNEUS DÉTÉS NEUFS ) 1 PROPRIÉTAIRE AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARFAX CARPROOF Changement dhuile et filtre Neuf Même modèle quun 2014 ou 2015 2016 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2013-id10512473.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2013-id10512473.html</a>

2013 Toyota RAV4

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE ( TRÈS PROPRE - 4 CYLINDRES )

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE ( TRÈS PROPRE - 4 CYLINDRES )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 11043491
  2. 11043491
  3. 11043491
  4. 11043491
  5. 11043491
Contact Seller

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV7DW013005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3206006-WE
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Rav4 4 CYLIDNRES LE
Automatique
189 000 KM

TRÈS PROPRE
8 PNEUS INCLUS ( PNEUS D'ÉTÉS NEUFS )

1 PROPRIÉTAIRE
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARFAX CARPROOF

Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf

Même modèle qu'un 2014 ou 2015 2016

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2013-id10512473.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ( TRÈS PROPRE - 4 CYLINDRES ) for sale in Laval, QC
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ( TRÈS PROPRE - 4 CYLINDRES ) 189,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Fit ( MANUELLE - 162 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2017 Honda Fit ( MANUELLE - 162 000 KM ) 162,000 KM $8,899 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Soul ( AUTOMATIQUE - TRÈS PROPRE ) for sale in Laval, QC
2010 Kia Soul ( AUTOMATIQUE - TRÈS PROPRE ) 175,000 KM $5,699 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4