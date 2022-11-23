Menu
2014 Honda Civic

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366502
  • Stock #: 3115003-WE
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E22EH027960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c9265381.html

Vehicle Features

Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
2e
4 Cyl 1.8 L
MODE ECONOMIQUE
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** ** PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF - 182 000 KM ** 2014 Honda Civic
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. Très Propre Roule comme Neuf. 450-963-8888. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

