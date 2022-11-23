$7,699+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
182,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9366502
- Stock #: 3115003-WE
- VIN: 2HGFB2E22EH027960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
2e
4 Cyl 1.8 L
MODE ECONOMIQUE
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** ** PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF - 182 000 KM ** 2014 Honda Civic
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. Très Propre Roule comme Neuf. 450-963-8888. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
