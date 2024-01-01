$7,899+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
240,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CY6E0414048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3128003-bb
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
Automatique
240 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Sièges chauffants
Toit Ouvrant
Mags
Caméra de Recul
Bluetooth
Très propre
Roule comme Neuf
8 MAGS/ROUES INCLUS DANS LE PRIX
CX5 CX-5 CX 5
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10595062.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
