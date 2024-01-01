Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS Automatique 240 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Sièges chauffants Toit Ouvrant Mags Caméra de Recul Bluetooth Très propre Roule comme Neuf 8 MAGS/ROUES INCLUS DANS LE PRIX CX5 CX-5 CX 5 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10595062.html

2014 Mazda CX-5

240,000 KM

$7,899

+ tax & licensing
GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )

GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
VIN JM3KE2CY6E0414048

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3128003-bb
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
Automatique
Groupe Électrique Complet
Sièges chauffants
Toit Ouvrant
Mags
Caméra de Recul
Bluetooth

Très propre
Roule comme Neuf

8 MAGS/ROUES INCLUS DANS LE PRIX

CX5 CX-5 CX 5
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10595062.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

