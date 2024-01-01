Menu
<p>2014 Mazda CX-5 GS Automatique 167 000 KM Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Groupe Électrique Complet Sièges chauffants Toit Ouvrant Mags Caméra de Recul Bluetooth Très propre Roule comme Neuf CX5 CX-5 CX 5 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10609307.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10609307.html</a>

2014 Mazda CX-5

167,000 KM

$9,999

2014 Mazda CX-5

( TRÈS PROPRE - 167 000 KM )

2014 Mazda CX-5

( TRÈS PROPRE - 167 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$9,999

167,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CY5E0319755

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33144004-WE
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
Automatique
167 000 KM

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Groupe Électrique Complet
Sièges chauffants
Toit Ouvrant
Mags
Caméra de Recul
Bluetooth

Très propre
Roule comme Neuf

CX5 CX-5 CX 5
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2014-id10609307.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

2014 Mazda CX-5