<p>PHOTOS SERONT RAJOUTÉS DEMAIN 2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS Automatique 136 000 KM CUIR + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + 136 000 KM Toit Panoramique Intérieur en Cuir Sièges chauffants Bluetooth Caméra de Recul Grope Électrique Complet Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2015-id10609304.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2015-id10609304.html</a>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

136,000 KM

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3176006-SAG
PHOTOS SERONT RAJOUTÉS DEMAIN

2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS
Automatique
136 000 KM

CUIR + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + 136 000 KM

Toit Panoramique
Intérieur en Cuir
Sièges chauffants
Bluetooth
Caméra de Recul
Grope Électrique Complet

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2015-id10609304.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

