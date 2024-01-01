$11,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Escape
( 1.5 L - AWD 4x4 )
2018 Ford Escape
( 1.5 L - AWD 4x4 )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GDXJUB56468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3187006-BB
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Escape AWD 4x4
Automatique
172 000 KM
1.5 L AWD 4WD 4x4
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Régulateur de vitesse
Multimedia
Mags de roues
4x4 AWD
Très économique et fiable
Roule comme neuf
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2018-id10824847.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Ford Escape