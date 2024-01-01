Menu
<p>2018 Ford Escape AWD 4x4 Automatique 172 000 KM 1.5 L AWD 4WD 4x4 Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Régulateur de vitesse Multimedia Mags de roues 4x4 AWD Très économique et fiable Roule comme neuf Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2018-id10824847.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2018-id10824847.html</a>

172,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
( 1.5 L - AWD 4x4 )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

172,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GDXJUB56468

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3187006-BB
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

2018 Ford Escape AWD 4x4
Automatique
172 000 KM

1.5 L AWD 4WD 4x4

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Régulateur de vitesse
Multimedia
Mags de roues
4x4 AWD

Très économique et fiable
Roule comme neuf

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2018-id10824847.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

