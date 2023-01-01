Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

312,783 KM

Details Description Features

$3,150

+ tax & licensing
$3,150

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

$3,150

+ taxes & licensing

312,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026030
  • Stock #: 4
  • VIN: KMHD35LHXEU185452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 312,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Run & Drive/ Haut mileage/ Lumière du moteur allumé

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Montreal to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Montreal

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

