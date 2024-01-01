Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>TOYOTA COROLLA 2003, AUTOMATIQUE, 240000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES MANUELLES.</p><p><br></p><p>FRAME PERFORÉ, AINSI QUE TEMOINS LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30</p>

2003 Toyota Corolla

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

  1. 11080415
  2. 11080415
  3. 11080415
  4. 11080415
  5. 11080415
  6. 11080415
  7. 11080415
  8. 11080415
  9. 11080415
  10. 11080415
  11. 11080415
  12. 11080415
  13. 11080415
  14. 11080415
Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E93C777876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT *** 


TOYOTA COROLLA 2003, AUTOMATIQUE, 240000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES MANUELLES.


FRAME PERFORÉ, AINSI QUE TEMOINS LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ. 


*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT *** 


VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE 


Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 96,805 KM $3,250 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic DX for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2008 Honda Civic DX 199,701 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2011 Toyota Camry LE 305,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla