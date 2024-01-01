Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">GMC SAVANA 2004, AUTOMATIQUE, 2X4, 218500KM, PARE-BRISE CASSÉ, LA CAROSSERIE N'EST PAS PARFAITE, VÉHICULE IDÉAL POUR PERSONNE BRICOLEUSE. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30</span></p>

2004 GMC Savana

218,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 GMC Savana

G3500

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Savana

G3500

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

  1. 11080409
  2. 11080409
  3. 11080409
  4. 11080409
  5. 11080409
  6. 11080409
  7. 11080409
  8. 11080409
  9. 11080409
  10. 11080409
  11. 11080409
  12. 11080409
  13. 11080409
  14. 11080409
  15. 11080409
Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
218,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTHG39U341155843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 218,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GMC SAVANA 2004, AUTOMATIQUE, 2X4, 218500KM, PARE-BRISE CASSÉ, LA CAROSSERIE N'EST PAS PARFAITE, VÉHICULE IDÉAL POUR PERSONNE BRICOLEUSE.


30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).


VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT


Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.


Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.


Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 96,805 KM $3,250 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic DX for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2008 Honda Civic DX 199,701 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2011 Toyota Camry LE 305,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Savana