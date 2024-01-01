$2,000+ tax & licensing
2007 Kia Sportage
EX V6
2007 Kia Sportage
EX V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
KIA SPORTAGE 2007, 188 000KM AUTOMATIQUE, V6, AWD, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.
CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ ET FRAME PERFORÉ.
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT.
Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987