<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">KIA SPORTAGE 2007, 188 000KM AUTOMATIQUE, V6, AWD, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ ET FRAME PERFORÉ. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30</span></p>

2007 Kia Sportage

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

2007 Kia Sportage

EX V6

2007 Kia Sportage

EX V6

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJE723677319569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***


KIA SPORTAGE 2007, 188 000KM AUTOMATIQUE, V6, AWD, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.


CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ ET FRAME PERFORÉ.


*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***


VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT.


Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Skid plate
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

