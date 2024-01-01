Menu
<p>*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>TOYOTA CAMRY 2007, AUTOMATIQUE, 206 000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.</p><p><br></p><p>TÉMOINS LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ, SILENCIEUX CASSÉ &amp; PARECHOC ARRIERE A REMPLACER.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART DONC NÉCESSITE UNE INSPECTION POUR ROULER SUR LES ROUTES DU QUÉBEC ***&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>VÉHICULE VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p>30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).</p><p><br></p><p>VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT</p><p><br></p><p>Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.</p><p><br></p><p>Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30</p>

2007 Toyota Camry

206,000 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry

SE

2007 Toyota Camry

SE

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K17U096763

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART *** 


TOYOTA CAMRY 2007, AUTOMATIQUE, 206 000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.


TÉMOINS LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ, SILENCIEUX CASSÉ & PARECHOC ARRIERE A REMPLACER. 


*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART DONC NÉCESSITE UNE INSPECTION POUR ROULER SUR LES ROUTES DU QUÉBEC *** 


VÉHICULE VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE. 


30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).


VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT


Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.


Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Toyota Camry