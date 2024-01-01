$2,600+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
SE
2007 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART ***
TOYOTA CAMRY 2007, AUTOMATIQUE, 206 000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES.
TÉMOINS LUMINEUX CHECK ENGINE ALLUMÉ, SILENCIEUX CASSÉ & PARECHOC ARRIERE A REMPLACER.
*** VÉHICULE AU RANCART DONC NÉCESSITE UNE INSPECTION POUR ROULER SUR LES ROUTES DU QUÉBEC ***
VÉHICULE VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE.
30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).
VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT
Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.
Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987