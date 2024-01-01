$2,200+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE 7 PASSENGER
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE 7 PASSENGER
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Mirage Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
TOYOTA SIENNA 2008, V6, 237 000, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT.
Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987