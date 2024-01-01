Menu
<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">TOYOTA SIENNA 2008, V6, 237 000, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT. </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30 </span></p>

2008 Toyota Sienna

237,000 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

237,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZK29C38S118918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***


TOYOTA SIENNA 2008, V6, 237 000, AUTOMATIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.


*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***


VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE ET POUR BUT D'EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT.


Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Safety

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Removable Seat
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

