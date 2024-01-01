$2,200+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,200 KM
Vehicle Description
KIA RIO 2009, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, SEULEMENT 150200KM, LA VOITURE EST FONCTIONNELLE MAIS A DE LA ROUILLE SUR LA CAROSSERIE ET A UNE PERTE AU NIVEAU DE L'ÉCHAPPEMENT.
30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).
VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT
Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.
Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.
Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30
Quick Links
