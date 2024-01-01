2009 Kia Rio

Menu
KIA RIO 2009, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, SEULEMENT 150200KM, LA VOITURE EST FONCTIONNELLE MAIS A DE LA ROUILLE SUR LA CAROSSERIE ET A UNE PERTE AU NIVEAU DE L'ÉCHAPPEMENT. 

30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).

VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT

Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.

Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.

Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

150,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADE223296451671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,200 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA RIO 2009, MANUEL, 5 VITESSES, SEULEMENT 150200KM, LA VOITURE EST FONCTIONNELLE MAIS A DE LA ROUILLE SUR LA CAROSSERIE ET A UNE PERTE AU NIVEAU DE L'ÉCHAPPEMENT. 


30 % de rabais sur les pièces prises dans la cour relatives aux véhicules achetés pour effectuer des réparations ou des modifications (valide 1 mois).


VISITES SUR RENDEZ-VOUS UNIQUEMENT


Véhicule vendu sans garantie ni recours possibles.


Il est possible de faire inspecter le véhicule par un garage certifié, aux frais du client.


Disponible chez Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin, 7 jours sur 7, entre 9 h 00 et 16 h 30

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Kia Rio