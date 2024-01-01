$2,200+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Yaris
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
TOYOTA YARIS 2009, MANUEL, 141 000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.
PROBLEME DE SERVO DIRECTION, BAS DE CAISSES POURRI
*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***
VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE
Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30
Kenny Saint-Augustin
