<p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT *** </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">TOYOTA YARIS 2009, MANUEL, 141 000KM, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ELECTRIQUES.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">PROBLEME DE SERVO DIRECTION, BAS DE CAISSES POURRI</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);"> </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">*** VENTE POUR EXPORTATION UNIQUEMENT ***</span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">VENDU SANS AUCUNE GARANTIE NI RECOURTS POSSIBLE </span></p><p><br></p><p><span style="color: rgb(5, 5, 5);">Disponible au Kenny-U-Pull Saint-Augustin. 7 jours sur 7 entre 9h00 et 16h30</span></p>

2009 Toyota Yaris

141,000 KM

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBT923X91325662

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

