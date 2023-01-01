2010 MINI Cooper

$4,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 7 , 6 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9980777

9980777 Stock #: 22A281B

22A281B VIN: WMWMF3C54ATZ26813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22A281B

Mileage 207,651 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.