+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Bluetooth +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Décapotable / Convertible Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassuranceBien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claimsWell maintainedVery clean unit This vehicle is 100% original, This vehicle was recently traded in,

2012 BMW Z4

84,021 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW Z4

SDRIVE 35is, 335HP, BLUETOOTH, EXTRA CLEAN

2012 BMW Z4

SDRIVE 35is, 335HP, BLUETOOTH, EXTRA CLEAN

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

84,021KM
Used
VIN WBALM1C52CE633778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24A087A
  • Mileage 84,021 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Bluetooth
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Décapotable / Convertible

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assuranceBien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange,

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claimsWell maintainedVery clean unit This vehicle is 100% original, This vehicle was recently traded in,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Removable-Roof
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

2012 BMW Z4