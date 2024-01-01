2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Démarreur à distance / Remote start Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenu Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, Well maintained Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

158,338 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT, CUIR, DEMARREUR, 7 PASSAGERS, VOLANT CHAUFF

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT, CUIR, DEMARREUR, 7 PASSAGERS, VOLANT CHAUFF

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

158,338KM
Used
VIN JA4JZ4AX3HZ603202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24XA103
  • Mileage 158,338 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenu

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, Well maintained

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Flood lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander