2017 Nissan Sentra

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Bluetooth +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Bien entretenuProtection mécanique disponible, Vérifié par Carfax, Ce véhicule provient dune reprise bancaire, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Well maintainedMechanical protection available, Carfax verified, This vehicle was reposessed by the bank Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2017 Nissan Sentra

72,863 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Sentra

SR, 1.6L TURBO, CUIR, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SR, 1.6L TURBO, CUIR, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 11182627
  2. 11182627
  3. 11182627
  4. 11182627
  5. 11182627
  6. 11182627
  7. 11182627
  8. 11182627
  9. 11182627
  10. 11182627
  11. 11182627
  12. 11182627
  13. 11182627
  14. 11182627
  15. 11182627
  16. 11182627
  17. 11182627
  18. 11182627
  19. 11182627
  20. 11182627
  21. 11182627
  22. 11182627
  23. 11182627
  24. 11182627
  25. 11182627
  26. 11182627
  27. 11182627
  28. 11182627
  29. 11182627
  30. 11182627
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,863KM
Used
VIN 3N1CB7APXHY234470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A254
  • Mileage 72,863 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Bluetooth
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start

Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Bien entretenuProtection mécanique disponible, Vérifié par Carfax, Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire,

Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Well maintainedMechanical protection available, Carfax verified, This vehicle was reposessed by the bank

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, CAMERA-RECUL, MAGS, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, CAMERA-RECUL, MAGS, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH 83,104 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A3 KOMFORT, AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Audi A3 KOMFORT, AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH 87,905 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S, AWD, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, A/C for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Nissan Rogue S, AWD, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, A/C 102,631 KM $15,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra