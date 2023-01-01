Menu
2018 Honda Accord

70,055 KM

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

Sedan EX-L, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

70,055KM
Used
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F57JA810973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,055 KM

Vehicle Description

+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Toit ouvrant / sunroof

Un seul propriétaire, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Vérifié par Carfax, Pneus et carroserie en excellent étatCe véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire.

One owner, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Carfax verified, Tires and body in great condition, This vehicle was reposessed by the bank.

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

