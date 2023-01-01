2018 Honda Accord

$27,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9770974

9770974 Stock #: 23A044

23A044 VIN: 1HGCV1F57JA810973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23A044

Mileage 70,055 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.