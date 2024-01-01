Menu
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring Un seul propriétaire, Vérifié par Carfax, Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier, Véhicule impeccable! One owner, Carfax verified, No accidents, Certified kilometers, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle!

2018 Subaru Forester

89,673 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING AWD, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING AWD, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,673KM
Used
VIN JF2SJEJC2JH420701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24CT004
  • Mileage 89,673 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring

Un seul propriétaire, Vérifié par Carfax, Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable!

One owner, Carfax verified, No accidents, Certified kilometers, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle!

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Subaru Forester