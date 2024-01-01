Menu
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning +Apple Carplay +Android AutoSièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenuCe véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, Well maintainedThis vehicle was recently traded in,

2020 Honda Civic

64,833 KM

Details Description Features

$21,797

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, CARPLAY, HONDA SENSING, TOIT OUVRANT

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, CARPLAY, HONDA SENSING, TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$21,797

+ taxes & licensing

64,833KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F77LH017140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A280A
  • Mileage 64,833 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android AutoSièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenuCe véhicule a récemment été donné en échange,

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, Well maintainedThis vehicle was recently traded in,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

2020 Honda Civic