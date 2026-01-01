2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

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+Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Un seul propriétaire / One owner +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

29,459 KM

Details Description Features

$24,797

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

LIMITED 4WD, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Watch This Vehicle
14074665

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

LIMITED 4WD, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

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Contact Seller

$24,797

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
29,459KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX6LZ613368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26A130
  • Mileage 29,459 KM

Vehicle Description

+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Un seul propriétaire / One owner
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available



Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

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873-800-1002

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$24,797

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander