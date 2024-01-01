Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

64,222 KM

$31,450

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

SR+, TOIT-PANO, NAVIGATION, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

2021 Tesla Model 3

SR+, TOIT-PANO, NAVIGATION, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

64,222KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9MF081724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,222 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning

Un seul propriétaire, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Flood lights
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2021 Tesla Model 3