2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système dévitement de collision / Collision warning system +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Aucun Accident / No accidents +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

56,669 KM

Details Description Features

$67,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT 4WD, LUXURY PACKAGE, AUDIO BOSE, TOIT PANO

Watch This Vehicle
14088915

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT 4WD, LUXURY PACKAGE, AUDIO BOSE, TOIT PANO

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 14088915
  2. 14088915
  3. 14088915
  4. 14088915
  5. 14088915
  6. 14088915
  7. 14088915
  8. 14088915
  9. 14088915
  10. 14088915
  11. 14088915
  12. 14088915
  13. 14088915
  14. 14088915
  15. 14088915
  16. 14088915
  17. 14088915
  18. 14088915
  19. 14088915
  20. 14088915
  21. 14088915
  22. 14088915
  23. 14088915
  24. 14088915
  25. 14088915
  26. 14088915
  27. 14088915
  28. 14088915
  29. 14088915
  30. 14088915
  31. 14088915
  32. 14088915
  33. 14088915
  34. 14088915
  35. 14088915
  36. 14088915
  37. 14088915
Contact Seller

$67,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
56,669KM
VIN 1GNSKNKD7PR511685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26S054
  • Mileage 56,669 KM

Vehicle Description

+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitement de collision / Collision warning system
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Aucun Accident / No accidents
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2018 Nissan Versa SR, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA 360, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, NAV for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2018 Nissan Versa SR, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA 360, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, NAV 61,464 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Impreza SPORT, HATCHBACK, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Subaru Impreza SPORT, HATCHBACK, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS 91,590 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback SPORT TOURING, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Honda Civic Hatchback SPORT TOURING, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS 68,375 KM $22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe