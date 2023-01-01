Menu
2006 Toyota Matrix

286,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,993

+ tax & licensing
$4,993

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

HATCHBACK 5 portes, boîte manuelle

2006 Toyota Matrix

HATCHBACK 5 portes, boîte manuelle

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$4,993

+ taxes & licensing

286,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E46C612256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Side Airbag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Performance Tires
Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Manual Transmission
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM / FM Radio
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Wheel - Steel
Manual Transmission - 5 speed

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

