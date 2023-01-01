2010 Honda Insight

$7,300 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10147131

10147131 Stock #: 5900A

5900A VIN: JHMZE2H78AS800359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Cover auto climate control Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat rear reading lights Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split rear bench Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Built-In Bluetooth AM / FM Radio Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - CVT

