2011 Chevrolet Cruze

214,012 KM

$5,293

+ tax & licensing
$5,293

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Berline LS 4 portes

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Berline LS 4 portes

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$5,293

+ taxes & licensing

214,012KM
Used
  • Stock #: 5965C
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH4B7119622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,012 KM

Vehicle Description

SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Vehicle Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
rear reading lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Knee Air Bag
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Tires - Rear - All season
Tires - Front - All season
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Remote opening of the rear trunk
Wheel - Steel
Manual Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

