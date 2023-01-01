Menu
2012 Maserati GranTurismo

55,408 KM

$69,995

$69,995

GRANDTURISMO + EXOTIQUE PERFORMANTE

GRANDTURISMO + EXOTIQUE PERFORMANTE

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

$69,995

55,408KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10077864
  Stock #: GOUP007
  VIN: ZAM45MLA2C0066323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 55,408 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

