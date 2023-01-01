Menu
2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

29,900 KM

Details Description Features

$26,993

+ tax & licensing
$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

Cabriolet 2 portes, boîte manuelle, GX

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

Cabriolet 2 portes, boîte manuelle, GX

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

29,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897167
  • Stock #: A5917F
  • VIN: JM1NDAB70G0113676

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A5917F
  • Mileage 29,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
CONVERTIBLE
Manual Transmission
Convertible Soft Top
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
AM / FM Radio
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Automatic door lock
Headlights - LED
Manual Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

