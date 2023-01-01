Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Leaf

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,996

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Leaf

2016 Nissan Leaf

Hayon 4 portes SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Leaf

Hayon 4 portes SV

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 9557659
  2. 9557659
  3. 9557659
  4. 9557659
Contact Seller

$17,996

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557659
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP6GC313009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058





Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







INDEMINIFICATION CLAUSE



Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench
Heated Front Seat(s)
Onboard Computer
GPS System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Radio with CD player
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2020 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 82,000 KM
$31,496 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Leaf Hay...
 73,000 KM
$17,996 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX T...
 49,424 KM
$31,296 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory