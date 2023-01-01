Menu
2017 Chevrolet Volt

128,703 KM

Details Description Features

$18,200

+ tax & licensing
$18,200

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Hayon 5 portes LT

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Hayon 5 portes LT

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$18,200

+ taxes & licensing

128,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10128411
  • Stock #: 5967B
  • VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU209980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,703 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

GPS System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Built-In Bluetooth
AM / FM Radio
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock

