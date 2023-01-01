2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$33,245 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 1 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10122876

10122876 Stock #: H6088

H6088 VIN: 5NMS3CAAXLH174980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # H6088

Mileage 70,191 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats auto climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain Automatic Transmission Turbo Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Glass Sunroof Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Built-In Bluetooth Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System Driver's side airbag Protective mats Blind spot surveillance system Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Remote opening of the rear trunk Automatic Transmission - 8 speed Mirrors - Memory Electric passenger seat Air-conditioned seats Parking assistance sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.