2020 Toyota C-HR

$28,586 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090263

10090263 Stock #: A6076F

A6076F VIN: JTNKHMBX0L1068683

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # A6076F

Mileage 38,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Cargo Cover auto climate control Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Split rear bench Additional Features Hubcaps Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Built-In Bluetooth Led Headlights AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - CVT Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Headlights - LED Wheel - Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.