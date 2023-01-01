Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,943

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,943

+ taxes & licensing

Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred TI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred TI

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

  1. 10151949
  2. 10151949
  3. 10151949
  4. 10151949
  5. 10151949
  6. 10151949
  7. 10151949
  8. 10151949
Contact Seller

$33,943

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151949
  • Stock #: H6101E
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2MH310851

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available for as low as138$/week + tx. Contact our representatives for more details.



No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver's side power seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Four Wheel Drive (4x4)
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
AM / FM Radio
Lane Change Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Blind spot surveillance system
Tires - Rear - All season
Tires - Front - All season
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Headlights - LED
Parking assistance sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saint-Jean Hyundai

2015 BMW X3 XDrive28...
 134,000 KM
$18,853 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Insight E...
 173,100 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 214,012 KM
$5,293 + tax & lic

Email Saint-Jean Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

Call Dealer

438-806-XXXX

(click to show)

438-806-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory