2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

$33,943 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10151949

10151949 Stock #: H6101E

H6101E VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2MH310851

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Vehicle Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel auto climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver's side power seat Split rear bench Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Turn Signal Mirrors Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Four Wheel Drive (4x4) Built-In Bluetooth Led Headlights AM / FM Radio Lane Change Warning Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Blind spot surveillance system Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Transmission - Dual Shift Mode Automatic Transmission - 8 speed Headlights - LED Parking assistance sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.