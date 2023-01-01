Menu
2022 Hyundai Veloster

38,155 KM

$36,840

+ tax & licensing
Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

N AUTOMATIQUE

Location

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

438-806-0660

$36,840

+ taxes & licensing

38,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10156974
  • Stock #: H6103F
  • VIN: KMHT36AH7NU012069

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available for as low as142$/week + tx. Contact our representatives for more details.



No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-367-7123



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near Chambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean Hyundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights

Powertrain

Turbo

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Telematics
Manual Transmission
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
AM / FM Radio
Lane Change Warning
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Blind spot surveillance system
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Side airbags for the head
Automatic door lock
Headlights - LED
Manual Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean Hyundai

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

