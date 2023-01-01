Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

14,120 KM

Details Description Features

$65,896

+ tax & licensing
Saint-Jean Hyundai

438-806-0660

4xe Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 HYBRIDE BRANCHABLE

Location

1000 Rue Douglas, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1V1

$65,896

+ taxes & licensing

14,120KM
Used
  • Stock #: 5862B
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR68NW169706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,120 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident/Damage Records Found



SMS : 450-489-0058



Extended : Available



We measure the market prices everyday to ensure you get the best vehicule at the lowest price possible.We are number 1 in used car sales in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu beucause here you will find your next vehicule, in an inventory of more then 150 cars.All brands, all the models!



All used vehicules, especially certified Hyundai's receive a rigorous inspection, including the condition of the battery, fluids, tires and brake wear checks to ensure optimal performance.



Thinking of financing?Our credit agent speicalize in negotiating approvals for every credit situation and work with the best lenders in the industry to find the solution that's more comfortable for you. Our FLEXIBLE TERMS and MULTIPLE FINANCING OPTIONS will ensure a hassle-free experience.Call 1-866-348-6816 to make an appointment at Saint-Jean Hyundai.



Saint-Jean Hyundai is your trusted Hyundai dealer for your car! Located near CHambly, Carignan, Brossard, La Prairie,Candiac, Saint-Constant, Marieville, Granby and near Montréal, Saint-Jean HYundai has been offering the satisfaction guarantee for more than 10 years.







Altough we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.Please verify all information directly with Saint-Jean Hyundai to ensure accuracy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Passenger Side Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Off-Road Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
auto climate control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4 wheel drive
Limited Slip Differential
Rear tow hook

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission
Turbo

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split rear bench
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
CONVERTIBLE
GPS System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Convenience Lighting Package
Built-In Bluetooth
Led Headlights
AM / FM Radio
Requires Subscription
Driver's side airbag
Protective mats
Seats - Fabric / Cloth
Rear trunk access
Air conditioning (Front)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Auxiliary socket
Airbags - Passenger sensor
Automatic door lock
Transmission - Dual Shift Mode
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Headlights - LED
Security bar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

