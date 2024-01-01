$2,300+ tax & licensing
1982 Pontiac Parisienne
1982 Pontiac Parisienne
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
99,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G7AN47H1C1302090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,660 KM
Vehicle Description
NE DÉMARRE PAS, BAS KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
1982 Pontiac Parisienne