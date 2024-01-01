Menu
<p>NE DÉMARRE PAS, BAS KM </p>

1982 Pontiac Parisienne

99,660 KM

Details Description

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
1982 Pontiac Parisienne

1982 Pontiac Parisienne

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

99,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G7AN47H1C1302090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 99,660 KM

Vehicle Description

NE DÉMARRE PAS, BAS KM

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1982 Pontiac Parisienne