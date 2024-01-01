Menu
<p>Pare-brise endommagé</p><p>Check engine P0008 engine position system performance bank 1</p><p>P0017 Camshaft position correlation bank 1 sensor B</p><p>1 clé</p>

2007 Suzuki XL-7

171,727 KM

$2,300

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

VIN 2S3DB217976100233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prairie Gold Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Pare-brise endommagé

Check engine P0008 engine position system performance bank 1

P0017 Camshaft position correlation bank 1 sensor B

1 clé

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2007 Suzuki XL-7