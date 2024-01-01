$2,300+ tax & licensing
2007 Suzuki XL-7
2007 Suzuki XL-7
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
171,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2S3DB217976100233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Prairie Gold Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Pare-brise endommagé
Check engine P0008 engine position system performance bank 1
P0017 Camshaft position correlation bank 1 sensor B
1 clé
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
