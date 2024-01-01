$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Ford F-250
SD FX4
2009 Ford F-250
SD FX4
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
248,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSW21R69EA13206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,448 KM
Vehicle Description
PROBLÈME MOTEUR/PERTE DE PUISSANCE,
BESOIN D'UN ALIGNEMENT,
1 CLÉ,
VÉHICULE RECONSTRUIT
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Skid plate
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
2009 Ford F-250