<p>PROBLÈME MOTEUR/PERTE DE PUISSANCE,</p><p>BESOIN D'UN ALIGNEMENT,</p><p>1 CLÉ, </p><p>VÉHICULE RECONSTRUIT</p>

2009 Ford F-250

248,448 KM

Details

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-250

SD FX4

2009 Ford F-250

SD FX4

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

248,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSW21R69EA13206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,448 KM

Vehicle Description

PROBLÈME MOTEUR/PERTE DE PUISSANCE,

BESOIN D'UN ALIGNEMENT,

1 CLÉ,

VÉHICULE RECONSTRUIT

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Skid plate
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Ford F-250