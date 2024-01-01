Menu
A/C NON FOCNTIONNEL, 2 CLÉ, FONCTIONNE SUPER BIEN, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, TONNEAU COVER

2010 Ford F-150

151,905 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.5-ft.Bed

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.5-ft.Bed

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV1AFA79941

  Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 151,905 KM

A/C NON FOCNTIONNEL, 2 CLÉ, FONCTIONNE SUPER BIEN, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, TONNEAU COVER

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate

Trailer Hitch

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Split Bench Seats

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Ford F-150