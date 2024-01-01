$6,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
Lariat 5.5-ft.Bed
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
151,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV1AFA79941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,905 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C NON FOCNTIONNEL, 2 CLÉ, FONCTIONNE SUPER BIEN, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, TONNEAU COVER
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
