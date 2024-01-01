Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FONCTIONNE BIEN, ROUE ARRIÈRE CONDUCTEUR CROCHE VOIR PHOTO</p>

2011 Infiniti G Sedan

238,262 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

  1. 11165518
  2. 11165518
  3. 11165518
  4. 11165518
  5. 11165518
  6. 11165518
  7. 11165518
  8. 11165518
  9. 11165518
  10. 11165518
  11. 11165518
  12. 11165518
  13. 11165518
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1CV6AR9BM403567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Slate
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,262 KM

Vehicle Description

FONCTIONNE BIEN, ROUE ARRIÈRE CONDUCTEUR CROCHE VOIR PHOTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2009 Kia Rondo LX 198,251 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord LX SE for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2006 Honda Accord LX SE 233,315 KM $2,360 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic 196,461 KM $3,980 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2011 Infiniti G Sedan