$2,195+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Saab 9-7X
2009 Saab 9-7X
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,195
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5S3ET13S292800441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Tan Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
roof_rack
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Limited_Slip_Differential
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Cargo_Area_Cover
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
Navigation_Aid
Second_Row_Sound_Controls
Automatic_Load_Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,195
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Saab 9-7X