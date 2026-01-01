Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Saab 9-7X

Details Features

$2,195

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Saab 9-7X

Watch This Vehicle
14273831

2009 Saab 9-7X

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 14273831
  2. 14273831
  3. 14273831
  4. 14273831
  5. 14273831
  6. 14273831
  7. 14273831
  8. 14273831
  9. 14273831
  10. 14273831
  11. 14273831
Contact Seller

$2,195

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5S3ET13S292800441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Tan Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
roof_rack
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Limited_Slip_Differential
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Cargo_Area_Cover
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
Navigation_Aid
Second_Row_Sound_Controls
Automatic_Load_Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2009 Saab 9-7X for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2009 Saab 9-7X 0 $2,195 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT 218,000 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 0 $3,695 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,195

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Saab 9-7X