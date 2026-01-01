$1,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Volkswagen Eos
komfort
2009 Volkswagen Eos
komfort
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
208,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWBA71F29V028478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Opal Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 208,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Moteur défecteux / Super propre / Décapotable / Cuir full équippé / Check engine clignote
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Power_Trunk_Lid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Volkswagen Eos