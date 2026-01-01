Menu
Account
Sign In
Moteur défecteux / Super propre / Décapotable / Cuir full équippé / Check engine clignote

2009 Volkswagen Eos

208,699 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Volkswagen Eos

komfort

Watch This Vehicle
14096848

2009 Volkswagen Eos

komfort

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

  1. 14096848
  2. 14096848
  3. 14096848
  4. 14096848
  5. 14096848
  6. 14096848
  7. 14096848
  8. 14096848
  9. 14096848
  10. 14096848
  11. 14096848
Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
208,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWBA71F29V028478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Opal Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 208,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Moteur défecteux / Super propre / Décapotable / Cuir full équippé / Check engine clignote

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Power_Trunk_Lid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria for sale in Moncton, NB
2001 Ford Crown Victoria 152,263 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Moncton, NB
2005 Toyota Camry XLE 236,695 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio5 LX for sale in Moncton, NB
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 169,765 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Volkswagen Eos