<p>Voiture pour PROJET. Elle est au rancart, donc doit passer un inspection avant d'aller sur la route, la clutch est neuve ! Quelques pieces a l'interieur, lumières avant et pare-choc avant.</p>

2005 Ford Mustang

280,128 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Mustang

V6 Deluxe

2005 Ford Mustang

V6 Deluxe

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVFT80N855164082

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 280,128 KM

Voiture pour PROJET. Elle est au rancart, donc doit passer un inspection avant d'aller sur la route, la clutch est neuve ! Quelques pieces a l'interieur, lumières avant et pare-choc avant.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Ford Mustang