$2,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Ford Mustang
V6 Deluxe
2005 Ford Mustang
V6 Deluxe
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
280,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ZVFT80N855164082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 280,128 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Voiture pour PROJET. Elle est au rancart, donc doit passer un inspection avant d'aller sur la route, la clutch est neuve ! Quelques pieces a l'interieur, lumières avant et pare-choc avant.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC 246,000 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
2009 Hino 185 130,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Allure CXL V6 195,264 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Ford Mustang