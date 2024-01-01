Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Va super bien niveau mécanique. </p><p>Rouille de surface présente </p>

2009 Kia Rondo

198,251 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kia Rondo

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

  1. 11161330
  2. 11161330
  3. 11161330
  4. 11161330
  5. 11161330
  6. 11161330
  7. 11161330
  8. 11161330
  9. 11161330
  10. 11161330
  11. 11161330
  12. 11161330
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFG528897293069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Va super bien niveau mécanique.

Rouille de surface présente

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Bug Deflector
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Chrome Whls
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Windshield de-icer
Folding Split Rr Seats
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Moncton, NB
2012 Honda Civic LX 368,592 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 287,074 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Pop for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Fiat 500 Pop 100,240 KM $2,700 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rondo