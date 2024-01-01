$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Kia Rondo
LX
2009 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
198,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFG528897293069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Clear White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,251 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Va super bien niveau mécanique.
Rouille de surface présente
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Bug Deflector
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Chrome Whls
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Windshield de-icer
Folding Split Rr Seats
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2012 Honda Civic LX 368,592 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 287,074 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Pop 100,240 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Kia Rondo