2010 Dodge Journey

275,710 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

275,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D4PG4FB4AT214555

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,710 KM

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
CD Changer

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Dodge Journey