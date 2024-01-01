Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

271,244 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
271,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF0D1723660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolphin Gray Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Safety

Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Mazda MAZDA3