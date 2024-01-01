$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
271,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1UF0D1723660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dolphin Gray Mica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 271,244 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Safety
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS 120,409 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2007 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 236,047 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 328xi 167,528 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Mazda MAZDA3