Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com </p> <a href=https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2021-id11530978.html>https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2021-id11530978.html</a>

2021 Kia Forte

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

LX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
11908529

2021 Kia Forte

LX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Location

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

  1. 11908529
  2. 11908529
  3. 11908529
  4. 11908529
  5. 11908529
  6. 11908529
Contact Seller

$18,589

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,000KM
VIN 3KPF24AD7ME298718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # I1162
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2021-id11530978.html

Vehicle Features

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AWD
Mitsubishi
FWD
Caméra de recul
LEXUS
Toyota
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Buick
compact
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
Cadillac
Honda
Subaru
Groupe Electrique
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Nissan
Porsche
Mazda
Ram
Volkswagen
Soul
Sportage
Sorento
Forte
Genesis
berline de luxe
fourgonette
lévis
Neufchatel
Optima
Cadenza
K900
Lebourgneuf
Val-Bélair
ÉCRAN TACTILE
votre concession KIA à Québec à proximité de
Beauport Charlesbourg
Les Saules
Duberger
Boischatel
Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré
Ange-Gardien
vus
vus compact
sous compact
Mercedes
Acura
infinity
Lincoln et plus encore .Votre satisfaction est capitale pour nous. 1ère chance
2e chances 3e chances
redressement du crédit et un service de qualité sur les autos neuves Rio
Sedona et la gamme Kia. À votre service pour vos réparations
hatchback tel que; Hyundai
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** LX *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Ste-Foy

Used 2020 Kia Forte LX *A/C *CARPLAY *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFFANT *CRUISE for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2020 Kia Forte LX *A/C *CARPLAY *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFFANT *CRUISE 106,411 KM $14,089 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV *RÉGULATEUR *A/C *FM/AM *VITRE ÉLECTRIQUES for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2016 Nissan Micra SV *RÉGULATEUR *A/C *FM/AM *VITRE ÉLECTRIQUES 82,300 KM $9,889 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rondo EX *CUIR *VOLANT CHAUFFANT *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2017 Kia Rondo EX *CUIR *VOLANT CHAUFFANT *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE 90,390 KM $14,089 + tax & lic

Email Kia Ste-Foy

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

Call Dealer

1-833-525-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-525-0695

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,589

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Ste-Foy

1-833-525-0695

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte