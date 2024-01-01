$19,089+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX+* TOIT* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* CARPLAY* CRUISE*
Location
Kia Ste-Foy
1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5
1-833-525-0695
$19,089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # E0786
- Mileage 90,976 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** EX+* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* ECRAN TACTILE* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* CAMERA DE RECUL* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C* GARANTIE JUSQU'EN JUILLET 2026 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2021-id11530883.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Kia Ste-Foy
