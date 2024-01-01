Menu
<p>VÉHICULE ANTIQUE</p><p>CÔTÉ PASSAGER ENDOMMAGÉ</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI</p>

1986 Oldsmobile Calais

136,265 KM

Details Description

$2,099

+ tax & licensing
1986 Oldsmobile Calais

1986 Oldsmobile Calais

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

136,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G3NF69U6GM410768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,265 KM

Vehicle Description

VÉHICULE ANTIQUE

CÔTÉ PASSAGER ENDOMMAGÉ


VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1986 Oldsmobile Calais